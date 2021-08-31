2018 Audi Q5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 3 , 5 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8051623

8051623 Stock #: 96330

96330 VIN: WA1FNAFY4J2047451

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Manhattan Gray Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 96330

Mileage 73,540 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Compass Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Engine Immobilizer Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Leather Seating Surfaces Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Cargo Area Concealed Storage Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Smart Device Integration Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Heated/Cooled Front Cupholder 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Level, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Passenger Seat FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Electronic stability control (ESC) Side impact beams FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS Front Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Right Side Camera Left Side Camera SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Audi side assist Blind Spot Aerial View Camera System Collision Warning-Front Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Metal-look grille LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Programmable Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler 70 L Fuel Tank Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 252 HP Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator 5.302 Axle Ratio 75-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic Automatic Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel GVWR: 2,465 kgs Media / Nav / Comm digital signal processor Window Grid Diversity Antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System 19 Speakers 755w Premium Amplifier Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front And Rear Fog Lamps 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Audi connect Emergency Sos Audi pre sense front and Audi pre sense rear Tires: 235/55R19 AS Wheels: 8.0J x 19 5-Arm Wing Design Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power driver and passenger seats w/driver power lumbar support and driver's seat memory

