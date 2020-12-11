This outstanding example of a 2018 Audi S3 Sedan Technik | Heated Seats | Navigation | Sunroof is offered by Ken Knapp Ford. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Audi S3 Sedan Technik | Heated Seats | Navigation | Sunroof. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Audi S3 Sedan Technik | Heated Seats | Navigation | Sunroof. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Compass
Trip Computer
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
140 Amp Alternator
Cornering Lights
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4.17 axle ratio
Front Cupholder
Leather Seating Surfaces
digital signal processor
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Rocker Panel Extensions
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru w/Storage
Passenger Seat
Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Full-Time All-Wheel
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 292HP
14 Bang & Olufsen Speakers
Tires: 225/40R18 Performance
Wheels: 8J x 18 5-Spoke Partly Polished -inc: Design 7
Power Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power lumbar for driver and passenger
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Glove Box Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
