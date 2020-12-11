2018 Audi S3

Back-Up Camera

POWER REAR WINDOWS

PERIMETER ALARM

140 Amp Alternator

Cornering Lights

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

4.17 axle ratio

Front Cupholder

Leather Seating Surfaces

digital signal processor

Window Grid Diversity Antenna

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Rocker Panel Extensions

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Coloured grille w/chrome surround

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Valet Function

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination and Driver Auxiliary Mirror

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Sport Leather Steering Wheel

60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature

Audio Theft Deterrent

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Front And Rear Fog Lamps

Real-Time Traffic Display

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

55 L Fuel Tank

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Audi pre sense basic

Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Level, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest w/Pass-Thru w/Storage

Passenger Seat

Transmission: 7-Speed S tronic

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents

Full Floor Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Full-Time All-Wheel

Audi side assist Blind Spot

Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 292HP

14 Bang & Olufsen Speakers

Tires: 225/40R18 Performance

Wheels: 8J x 18 5-Spoke Partly Polished -inc: Design 7

Power Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: power lumbar for driver and passenger