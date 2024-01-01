Menu
Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Moonroof / Sunroof, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, AWD. Recent Arrival! Winterberry Red Metallic 2018 Buick Encore Essence | Navigation | Remote Start | Heated Seats Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care. Reviews: * Owners tend to report that the Encore is cheerful to drive, easy to zip around in, flexible, and sufficiently roomy for four average-sized adults and a load of groceries. Tech-based features are easy to interface with, and many owners appreciate the added confidence of the OnStar system when travelling. In terms of all aspects of delivering a comfortable, relaxed, and easy-driving experience, the Encore seems to have impressed its owner community. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Buick Encore

55,920 KM

$21,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Buick Encore

Essence

2018 Buick Encore

Essence

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$21,500

+ taxes & licensing

55,920KM
Used
VIN KL4CJGSB4JB710293

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,920 KM

Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Moonroof / Sunroof, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, AWD.

Recent Arrival! Winterberry Red Metallic 2018 Buick Encore Essence | Navigation | Remote Start | Heated Seats



Clean CARFAX.

CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."



Reviews:

* Owners tend to report that the Encore is cheerful to drive, easy to zip around in, flexible, and sufficiently roomy for four average-sized adults and a load of groceries. Tech-based features are easy to interface with, and many owners appreciate the added confidence of the OnStar system when travelling. In terms of all aspects of delivering a comfortable, relaxed, and easy-driving experience, the Encore seems to have impressed its owner community. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Rear Defrost

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription

