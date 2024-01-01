Menu
Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Non Smoker, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Navigation System, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Quick Order Package 27K, SafetyTec Group, Tire & Wheel Group, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Satin Silver Aluminum. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 43813 kilometers below market average! Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring | Backup Camera | Cruise Control | Navigation | CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care. Awards: * JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best Minivan In Canada For 2018 * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Minivan * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year Reviews: * Owners tend to rave about the Pacificas comfortable ride, ample power, upscale cabin, approachable technology and features, and generous space and storage provisions to keep cargo and smaller items organized on the move. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

73,162 KM

$27,000

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring

11966733

2018 Chrysler Pacifica

Touring

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,162KM
VIN 2C4RC1DG1JR291756

  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  Stock # JF025F
  Mileage 73,162 KM

Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Non Smoker, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, Bridgestone Brand Tires, Navigation System, Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Quick Order Package 27K, SafetyTec Group, Tire & Wheel Group, Wheels: 18" x 7.5" Satin Silver Aluminum.

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 43813 kilometers below market average! Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2018 Chrysler Pacifica Touring | Backup Camera | Cruise Control | Navigation |



CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Awards:

* JD Power Canada Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best Minivan In Canada For 2018 * autoTRADER Top Picks Top Minivan * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year

Reviews:

* Owners tend to rave about the Pacifica's comfortable ride, ample power, upscale cabin, approachable technology and features, and generous space and storage provisions to keep cargo and smaller items organized on the move. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
519-776-6447

$27,000

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2018 Chrysler Pacifica