2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

59,468 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | Navigation | DVD | Heated Seats

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | Navigation | DVD | Heated Seats

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

59,468KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6787604
  • Stock #: MB112A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG4JR225149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MB112A
  • Mileage 59,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for your interest in one of Ken Knapp Ford's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT | Navigation | DVD | Heated Seats with 59,468km. The Dodge Grand Caravan GT | Navigation | DVD | Heated Seats's pristine good looks were combined with the Dodge high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Beautiful color combination with Granite Crystal Metallic exterior over Black interior making this the one to own!

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Performance Suspension
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
Audio input jack for mobile devices
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Regular Amplifier
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Power Sliding Rear Doors
40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
RADIO: 430
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
75 L Fuel Tank
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
AM/FM/Satellite-Prep w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, DVD-Audio and External Memory Control
9 Performance Speakers
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Gloss Black Pockets
10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
6.5 Touchscreen
8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
Power Rear Windows, Power Vented 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Leather Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Analog Appearance
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

