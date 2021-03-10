Thank you for your interest in one of Ken Knapp Ford's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT | Navigation | DVD | Heated Seats with 59,468km. The Dodge Grand Caravan GT | Navigation | DVD | Heated Seats's pristine good looks were combined with the Dodge high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. Beautiful color combination with Granite Crystal Metallic exterior over Black interior making this the one to own!
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Performance Suspension
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
160 Amp Alternator
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
Audio input jack for mobile devices
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Regular Amplifier
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Power Sliding Rear Doors
40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available
RADIO: 430
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
75 L Fuel Tank
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents