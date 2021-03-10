2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

$25,999 + taxes & licensing 5 9 , 4 6 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6787604

Stock #: MB112A

VIN: 2C4RDGEG4JR225149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # MB112A

Mileage 59,468 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Performance Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Trim Body-coloured door handles Body-coloured grille Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM 160 Amp Alternator ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Locking glove box Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS Audio input jack for mobile devices LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Regular Amplifier Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Power Sliding Rear Doors 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available RADIO: 430 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Streaming Audio Leather-Faced Seats w/Perforation Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest 75 L Fuel Tank Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs) Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer AM/FM/Satellite-Prep w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, DVD-Audio and External Memory Control 9 Performance Speakers Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum w/Gloss Black Pockets 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support 6.5 Touchscreen 8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Power Rear Windows, Power Vented 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Leather Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start Analog Appearance Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

