2018 Ford Edge

53,882 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Titanium | Navigation | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

53,882KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5753535
  • Stock #: FA076A
  • VIN: 2FMPK3K83JBB14048

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,882 KM

Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Knapp Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Ford Edge Titanium | Navigation | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof with 53,882km. Want more room? Want more style? This Ford Edge Titanium | Navigation | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof is the vehicle for you. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Edge Titanium | Navigation | Remote Start | Panoramic Roof. It is incomparable for the price and quality.

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
150 amp alternator
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Bodyside Cladding
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Regular Amplifier
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters
3.36 Axle Ratio
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Wheels: 19 Premium Painted Luster Nickel Aluminum
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Windows and Remote Engine Start
Passenger Seat
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
GVWR: 2,413 kgs
Tires: 245/55R19 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: in-vehicle enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: perforated inserts, 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), driver memory setting, 10-way power front-passenger seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt) and 4-way adjustable he...
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

