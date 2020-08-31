2018 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder digital signal processor Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert 150 amp alternator Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Laminated Glass Systems Monitor Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode 4 12V DC Power Outlets Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Bodyside Cladding Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Regular Amplifier Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential KEYPAD Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 3 LCD Monitors In The Front 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 68.1 L Fuel Tank Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters 3.36 Axle Ratio Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Wheels: 19 Premium Painted Luster Nickel Aluminum Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Windows and Remote Engine Start Passenger Seat Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters GVWR: 2,413 kgs Tires: 245/55R19 AS BSW -inc: mini spare SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: in-vehicle enhanced voice recognition, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: perforated inserts, 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), driver memory setting, 10-way power front-passenger seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt) and 4-way adjustable he... Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

