Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2018 Ford Edge? This is it. The Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Beautiful color combination with White Gold exterior over Ebony interior making this the one to own! The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. The Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
150 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent