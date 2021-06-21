Menu
2018 Ford Edge

83,051 KM

Details Description Features

$23,499

+ tax & licensing
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

SEL | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

83,051KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7531174
  • Stock #: FB044A
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J98JBB45838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FB044A
  • Mileage 83,051 KM

Vehicle Description

(Syear)(Smake)(Smodel) Do so much more with one vehicle. This Ford Edge gives you everything you need an automobile to be. The Ford Edge SEL | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Edge SEL | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Beautiful color combination with Ingot Silver Metallic exterior over Ebony interior making this the one to own!

Vehicle Features

Compass
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
68.1 L Fuel Tank
3.36 Axle Ratio
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist and 1 smart-charging USB port
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), 6-way power front-passenger seat (fore/aft/up-down/tilt) and 4-way adjustable headrests
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
GVWR: 2,413 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

