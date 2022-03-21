Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Edge

55,124 KM

Details Description Features

$30,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Edge

2018 Ford Edge

SEL | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Edge

SEL | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 8706812
  2. 8706812
  3. 8706812
  4. 8706812
  5. 8706812
  6. 8706812
  7. 8706812
  8. 8706812
  9. 8706812
  10. 8706812
  11. 8706812
  12. 8706812
  13. 8706812
  14. 8706812
  15. 8706812
  16. 8706812
  17. 8706812
  18. 8706812
  19. 8706812
  20. 8706812
  21. 8706812
  22. 8706812
  23. 8706812
  24. 8706812
  25. 8706812
  26. 8706812
  27. 8706812
  28. 8706812
  29. 8706812
  30. 8706812
  31. 8706812
  32. 8706812
Contact Seller

$30,499

+ taxes & licensing

55,124KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8706812
  • Stock #: 96517
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J98JBC48490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96517
  • Mileage 55,124 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Remote Start with 55,124km. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2018 Ford Edge. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. The Edge SEL | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Remote Start is well maintained and has just 55,124km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Remote Start. It is incomparable for the price and quality.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
FOB Controls -inc: Windows
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
68.1 L Fuel Tank
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L I4 EcoBoost -inc: active grille shutters
3.36 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,512 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum -inc: Split-spoke
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, 911 Assist and 1 smart-charging USB port
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat (fore/aft/recline/lumbar/up-down/tilt), 6-way power front-passenger seat (fore/aft/up-down/tilt) and 4-way adjustable headrests
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2018 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 77,776 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 25,191 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-250 Supe...
 40,165 KM
$92,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory