Ken Knapp Ford is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Remote Start with 55,124km. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2018 Ford Edge. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. The Edge SEL | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Remote Start is well maintained and has just 55,124km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Remote Start. It is incomparable for the price and quality.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest