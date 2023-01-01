Menu
2018 Ford Escape

99,222 KM

Details Description Features

$20,089

+ tax & licensing
$20,089

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

SE SE

2018 Ford Escape

SE SE

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$20,089

+ taxes & licensing

99,222KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10332876
  • Stock #: 96957
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GD3JUC52809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 96957
  • Mileage 99,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Heated Seats, Non Smoker.

Recent Arrival! Oxford White 2018 Ford Escape SE | Navigation | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam



Clean CARFAX.

CARFAX One-Owner. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."



Reviews:

* Owners appreciate a modern and unique cabin layout, peace of mind in bad weather, and pleasing performance from the turbocharged engines, particularly the larger 2.0L unit. Controls are said to be easy to use, and interfaces are easily learned. Plenty of at-hand storage is fitted within reach of all occupants to help keep organized and tidy on the move, and the tall and upright driving position helps add confidence. Good brake feel is also noted, particularly during hard stops. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

