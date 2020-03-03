Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer

6 Speakers

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Rear Parking Sensors

PERIMETER ALARM

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

3.21 Axle Ratio

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Laminated Glass

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

KEYPAD

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

8-Way Driver Seat

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

61.7 L Fuel Tank

GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs)

Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Streaming Audio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift

Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum

Passenger Seat

Tires: 235/55R17 A/S BSW -inc: mini space-saver spare tire

Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets

SYNC Connect -inc: remote start, lock/unlock vehicle, schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle, locate parked vehicle, review approximate odometer reading and fuel level, Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices, Note: SYNC Connect includes ser...

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Note: SYNC AppLink lets you...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.