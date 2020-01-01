Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Knapp Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Ford Escape Titanium | Navigation | Remote Start | Power Lift Gate with 37,584km. Off-road or on the street, this Ford Escape Titanium | Navigation | Remote Start | Power Lift Gate handles with ease. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat 2018 4WD Ford Escape Titanium | Navigation | Remote Start | Power Lift Gate. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Ford Escape Titanium | Navigation | Remote Start | Power Lift Gate's installed Navigation system. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Escape Titanium | Navigation | Remote Start | Power Lift Gate.
Vehicle Features
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Integrated roof antenna
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
3.07 Axle Ratio
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Analog Display
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Roof Rack Rails Only
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
KEYPAD
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Real-Time Traffic Display
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
390w Regular Amplifier
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs)
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
8-Way Driver Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
61.7 L Fuel Tank
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Tires: 235/50R18 -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats, driver seat memory w/3 settings, driver lumbar support, 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets
SYNC Connect -inc: remote start, lock/unlock vehicle, schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle, locate parked vehicle, review approximate odometer reading and fuel level, Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices, Note: SYNC Connect includes ser...
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Note: SYNC AppLink lets you...
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
