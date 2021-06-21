Ken Knapp Ford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Ford Escape SE | Blind Spot Monitor | Adaptive Cruise | Navigation only has 46,799km on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Ford Escape SE | Blind Spot Monitor | Adaptive Cruise | Navigation. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2018 4WD Ford Escape SE | Blind Spot Monitor | Adaptive Cruise | Navigation. This low mileage Ford Escape has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets