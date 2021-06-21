$22,999 + taxes & licensing 4 6 , 7 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7405361

7405361 Stock #: 96078A

96078A VIN: 1FMCU9GD1JUB32804

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Interior Colour Medium Light Stone

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 96078A

Mileage 46,799 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Selective service internet access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints KEYPAD Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Passenger Seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.51 Axle Ratio Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Steel spare wheel Chrome Side Windows Trim Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Safety Airbag Occupancy Sensor Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar 61.7 L Fuel Tank 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum Tires: 235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.