2018 Ford Escape

46,799 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

SE | Blind Spot Monitor | Adaptive Cruise | Navigation

Location

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

46,799KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Ford Escape SE | Blind Spot Monitor | Adaptive Cruise | Navigation only has 46,799km on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Ford Escape SE | Blind Spot Monitor | Adaptive Cruise | Navigation. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat 2018 4WD Ford Escape SE | Blind Spot Monitor | Adaptive Cruise | Navigation. This low mileage Ford Escape has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Selective service internet access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
KEYPAD
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.51 Axle Ratio
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Steel spare wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
6 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
61.7 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum
Tires: 235/55R17 A/S -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Heated Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets

