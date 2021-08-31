3.07 Axle Ratio

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs)

Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum

61.7 L Fuel Tank

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage

Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology

Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Radio: AM/FM Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: 10 Sony speakers, HD radio, auto volume control and SiriusXM satellite radio w/6-month prepaid subscription

Tires: 235/50R18 -inc: mini space-saver spare tire

Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats, driver seat memory w/3 settings, driver lumbar support, 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters

SYNC Connect -inc: remote start, lock/unlock vehicle, schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle, locate parked vehicle, review approximate odometer reading and fuel level, Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices, Note: SYNC Connect includes ser...

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Note: SYNC AppLink lets you...

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet