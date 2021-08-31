Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Escape

44,182 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium | Navigation | Heated Seats | Blind Spot

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium | Navigation | Heated Seats | Blind Spot

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 7819068
  2. 7819068
  3. 7819068
  4. 7819068
  5. 7819068
  6. 7819068
  7. 7819068
  8. 7819068
  9. 7819068
  10. 7819068
  11. 7819068
  12. 7819068
  13. 7819068
  14. 7819068
  15. 7819068
  16. 7819068
  17. 7819068
  18. 7819068
  19. 7819068
  20. 7819068
  21. 7819068
  22. 7819068
  23. 7819068
  24. 7819068
  25. 7819068
  26. 7819068
  27. 7819068
  28. 7819068
  29. 7819068
  30. 7819068
  31. 7819068
  32. 7819068
  33. 7819068
  34. 7819068
Contact Seller

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

44,182KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7819068
  • Stock #: 96273
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J92JUD10997

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96273
  • Mileage 44,182 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Knapp Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Ford Escape Titanium | Navigation | Heated Seats | Blind Spot with 44,182km. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Ford Escape Titanium | Navigation | Heated Seats | Blind Spot. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat 2018 4WD Ford Escape Titanium | Navigation | Heated Seats | Blind Spot. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Ford Escape. A rare find these days. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Escape Titanium | Navigation | Heated Seats | Blind Spot.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat and Door Mirrors
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
SYNC Connect -inc: remote start, lock/unlock vehicle, schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle, locate parked vehicle, review approximate odometer reading and fuel level, Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices, Note: SYNC Connect includes ser...
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Block Heater
3.07 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs)
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
390w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Tires: 235/50R18 -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats, driver seat memory w/3 settings, driver lumbar support, 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Note: SYNC AppLink lets you...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2018 RAM 1500 Expres...
 35,605 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic COU...
 48,357 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer X...
 57,809 KM
$38,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory