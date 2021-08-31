ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Wheels: 18 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Tires: 235/50R18 -inc: mini space-saver spare tire

Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats, driver seat memory w/3 settings, driver lumbar support, 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters