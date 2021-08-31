Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Knapp Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Ford Escape Titanium | Navigation | Heated Seats | Blind Spot with 44,182km. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Ford Escape Titanium | Navigation | Heated Seats | Blind Spot. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat 2018 4WD Ford Escape Titanium | Navigation | Heated Seats | Blind Spot. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Ford Escape. A rare find these days. This vehicle comes with a navigation system. That doesn't mean you won't get lost. But it does mean you won't stay lost. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Escape Titanium | Navigation | Heated Seats | Blind Spot.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Note: SYNC AppLink lets you...
