Listing ID: 8038228

8038228 Stock #: SC001A

SC001A VIN: 1FMCU0HD8JUA14081

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ingot Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # SC001A

Mileage 85,096 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor 4 12V DC Power Outlets KEYPAD Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Passenger Seat SYNC Connect -inc: remote start, lock/unlock vehicle, schedule specific times to remotely start vehicle, locate parked vehicle, review approximate odometer reading and fuel level, Wi-Fi hotspot connects up to 10 devices, Note: SYNC Connect includes ser... FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Front-wheel drive 3.21 Axle Ratio Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Transmission w/Oil Cooler Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs 61.7 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs) Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology Safety Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum Tires: 235/55R17 A/S BSW -inc: mini space-saver spare tire Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Note: SYNC AppLink lets you...

