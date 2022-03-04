Ken Knapp Ford is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Ford Escape SEL | Navigation | Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats with 56,436km. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. The Escape SEL | Navigation | Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats is well maintained and has just 56,436km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. The 2018 Ford exterior is finished in a breathtaking Shadow Black, while being complemented by such a gorgeous Charcoal Black interior. This color combination is stunning and absolutely beautiful! Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford Escape SEL | Navigation | Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats is sure to sell fast.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Wheels: 17 Sparkle-Painted Aluminum
Tires: 235/55R17 A/S BSW -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat, 4-way manual passenger seat, 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pockets
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Note: SYNC AppLink lets you...
