Ken Knapp Ford is excited to offer this 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum | Navigation | Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Ford Expedition gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum | Navigation | Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats is the perfect example of the modern luxury. When Ford created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Ford Expedition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Expedition Platinum | Navigation | Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Lane Departure Warning
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Automatic Emergency Braking and Cross Traffic Alert
Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Rear Window
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A...
Radio: B&O PLAY Premium Audio System by HARMAN -inc: MP3 capability, 12 speakers, speed-compensated volume and rear audio controls, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System,
Heated/Cooled Perforated Luxury Lthr Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats power recline w/2-way power lumbar, driver seat memory, 4-way power front headrests, multicontour seats w/Active Motion, pull forward EZ entry, pecan stitch...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.