Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Expedition

56,789 KM

Details Description Features

$60,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$60,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Expedition

2018 Ford Expedition

Platinum | Navigation | Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Expedition

Platinum | Navigation | Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 6530940
  2. 6530940
  3. 6530940
  4. 6530940
  5. 6530940
  6. 6530940
  7. 6530940
  8. 6530940
  9. 6530940
  10. 6530940
  11. 6530940
  12. 6530940
  13. 6530940
  14. 6530940
  15. 6530940
  16. 6530940
  17. 6530940
  18. 6530940
  19. 6530940
  20. 6530940
  21. 6530940
  22. 6530940
  23. 6530940
  24. 6530940
  25. 6530940
  26. 6530940
  27. 6530940
  28. 6530940
  29. 6530940
  30. 6530940
  31. 6530940
  32. 6530940
  33. 6530940
  34. 6530940
  35. 6530940
Contact Seller

$60,999

+ taxes & licensing

56,789KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6530940
  • Stock #: A68379
  • VIN: 1FMJU1MT0JEA68379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A68379
  • Mileage 56,789 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford is excited to offer this 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum | Navigation | Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Ford Expedition gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum | Navigation | Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats is the perfect example of the modern luxury. When Ford created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Ford Expedition. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Expedition Platinum | Navigation | Power Lift Gate | Heated Seats.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Trailer Wiring Harness
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Lane Departure Warning
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
Carpet Floor Trim
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Analog Display
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Automatic Equalizer
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Grille w/Chrome Bar
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Regular Amplifier
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Lane Keeping Assist
Mobile hotspot internet access
Leather Door Trim Insert
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Pedals
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Metal-Look Door Handles
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Right Side Camera
Streaming Audio
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
1700# Maximum Payload
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
GVWR: 3,400 kgs (7450 lbs)
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
88 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Emergency Braking and Cross Traffic Alert
Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Rear Window
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A...
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Tires: 22
Wheels: 22 Polished Aluminum -inc: Continuous Controlled Damping (CCD)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Radio: B&O PLAY Premium Audio System by HARMAN -inc: MP3 capability, 12 speakers, speed-compensated volume and rear audio controls, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System,
Heated/Cooled Perforated Luxury Lthr Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats power recline w/2-way power lumbar, driver seat memory, 4-way power front headrests, multicontour seats w/Active Motion, pull forward EZ entry, pecan stitch...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2018 Ford Edge SEL |...
 41,171 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 102,757 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 58,811 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory