2018 Ford Expedition

Trailer Wiring Harness

PERIMETER ALARM

Locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Lane Departure Warning

Full Cloth Headliner

Front Centre Armrest

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Garage door transmitter

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Carpet Floor Trim

150 amp alternator

Electronic Transfer Case

Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

3.31 AXLE RATIO

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls

Analog Display

Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Automatic Equalizer

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Systems Monitor

Tracker System

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Roof Rack Rails Only

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Grille w/Chrome Bar

4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler

Regular Amplifier

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

KEYPAD

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Auto Locking Hubs

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Lane Keeping Assist

Mobile hotspot internet access

Leather Door Trim Insert

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

8-Way Driver Seat

8-Way Passenger Seat

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start

Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Pedals

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors

Back-Up Camera w/Washer

Front Camera w/Washer

Metal-Look Door Handles

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Right Side Camera

Streaming Audio

Left Side Camera

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

1700# Maximum Payload

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology

Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers

Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade

Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

GVWR: 3,400 kgs (7450 lbs)

40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

88 L Fuel Tank

Automatic Emergency Braking and Cross Traffic Alert

Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Rear Window

Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT

Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A...

Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Tires: 22

Wheels: 22 Polished Aluminum -inc: Continuous Controlled Damping (CCD)

BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot

Radio: B&O PLAY Premium Audio System by HARMAN -inc: MP3 capability, 12 speakers, speed-compensated volume and rear audio controls, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System,