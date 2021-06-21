2018 Ford Expedition

$62,999 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 5 4 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour blue metallic

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 96176

Mileage 71,543 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Garage door transmitter Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Front Cigar Lighter(s) Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Systems Monitor Tracker System 4 12V DC Power Outlets 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet KEYPAD Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Mobile hotspot internet access Leather Door Trim Insert Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Window grid antenna digital signal processor Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Automatic Equalizer Regular Amplifier Streaming Audio Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 150 amp alternator Electronic Transfer Case 3.31 AXLE RATIO Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler Auto Locking Hubs Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control Exterior POWER RUNNING BOARDS DEEP TINTED GLASS Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel LED brakelights Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Roof Rack Rails Only Grille w/Chrome Bar Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Safety Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors Back-Up Camera w/Washer Front Camera w/Washer Right Side Camera Left Side Camera Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable Additional Features Lane Departure Warning Fixed Rear Head Restraints Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Lane Keeping Assist Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Pedals Metal-Look Door Handles Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 107 L Fuel Tank 1690# Maximum Payload 40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft 78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7300 lbs) Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Automatic Emergency Braking and Cross Traffic Alert Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Radio: B&O PLAY Premium Audio System by HARMAN -inc: MP3 capability, 12 speakers, speed-compensated volume and rear audio controls Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Rear Window Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT Smart Device Remote Engine Start SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A... Tires: 22 Wheels: 22 Polished Aluminum -inc: Continuous Controlled Damping (CCD) BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot Heated/Cooled Perforated Luxury Lthr Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats power recline w/2-way power lumbar, driver seat memory, 4-way power front headrests, multicontour seats w/Active Motion, pull forward EZ entry, pecan stitch...

