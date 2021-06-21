Menu
2018 Ford Expedition

71,543 KM

$62,999

+ tax & licensing
$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2018 Ford Expedition

2018 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max | Navigation | Cooled Seats | Blind Spot Monitor

2018 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max | Navigation | Cooled Seats | Blind Spot Monitor

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$62,999

+ taxes & licensing

71,543KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7461188
  Stock #: 96176
  VIN: 1FMJK1MT0JEA31595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour blue metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96176
  • Mileage 71,543 KM

Vehicle Description

This outstanding example of a 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum Max | Navigation | Cooled Seats | Blind Spot Monitor is offered by Ken Knapp Ford. Want more room? Want more style? This Ford Expedition Platinum Max | Navigation | Cooled Seats | Blind Spot Monitor is the vehicle for you. This Ford Expedition Platinum Max | Navigation | Cooled Seats | Blind Spot Monitor is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2018 4WD Ford Expedition Platinum Max | Navigation | Cooled Seats | Blind Spot Monitor is king of the off-road. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Expedition Platinum Max | Navigation | Cooled Seats | Blind Spot Monitor.

Vehicle Features

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Mobile hotspot internet access
Leather Door Trim Insert
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Automatic Equalizer
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
POWER RUNNING BOARDS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Roof Rack Rails Only
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Lane Departure Warning
Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Lane Keeping Assist
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
FOB Controls -inc: Remote Engine Start
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Pedals
Metal-Look Door Handles
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Magnetic Fluid-Filled Shock Absorbers
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
107 L Fuel Tank
1690# Maximum Payload
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
78-Amp/Hr 675CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,311 kgs (7300 lbs)
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Automatic Emergency Braking and Cross Traffic Alert
Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: B&O PLAY Premium Audio System by HARMAN -inc: MP3 capability, 12 speakers, speed-compensated volume and rear audio controls
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Rear Window
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A...
Tires: 22
Wheels: 22 Polished Aluminum -inc: Continuous Controlled Damping (CCD)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Heated/Cooled Perforated Luxury Lthr Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats power recline w/2-way power lumbar, driver seat memory, 4-way power front headrests, multicontour seats w/Active Motion, pull forward EZ entry, pecan stitch...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

