This outstanding example of a 2018 Ford Expedition Platinum Max is offered by Ken Knapp Ford. This Ford Expedition Platinum Max is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2018 4WD Ford Expedition Platinum Max is king of the off-road. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Expedition Platinum Max.
Vehicle Features
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Automatic Emergency Braking and Cross Traffic Alert
Radio w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Radio: B&O PLAY Premium Audio System by HARMAN -inc: MP3 capability, 12 speakers, speed-compensated volume and rear audio controls
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Keyfob Rear Window
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Recline, Power Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A...
Heated/Cooled Perforated Luxury Lthr Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats power recline w/2-way power lumbar, driver seat memory, 4-way power front headrests, multicontour seats w/Active Motion, pull forward EZ entry, pecan stitch...
