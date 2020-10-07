2018 Ford Explorer

Trailer Wiring Harness

Cargo Net

PERIMETER ALARM

Black door handles

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Lane Departure Warning

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Garage door transmitter

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

3.16 Axle Ratio

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Valet Function

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

KEYPAD

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Auto Locking Hubs

Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away

Lane Keeping Assist

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

200 Amp Alternator

70.4 L Fuel Tank

GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)

Passenger Knee Airbag

72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW

8-Way Driver Seat

8-Way Passenger Seat

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Distance Pacing

Back-Up Camera w/Washer

Front Camera w/Washer

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable

Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, Applink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging USB port

Sony w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Wheels: 20 Machined-Aluminum w/Painted Pockets

Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic (44C) -inc: paddle shifters

Ordering Combination Code : S

Forward Collision Warning and Cross Traffic Alert

Perf Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: red accent stitching, memory driver's seat, 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 10-way power front passenger seat w/power lumbar and 4-way driver and front passenger head restraints

Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

BLIS Blind Spot