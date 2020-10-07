Menu
2018 Ford Explorer

52 KM

Details Description Features

$40,499

+ tax & licensing
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Sport | Navigation | Panoramic Roof | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

52KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5947257
  • Stock #: KA006A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8GT2JGA86401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Ebony Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 52 KM

Vehicle Description

This outstanding example of a 2018 Ford Explorer Sport is offered by Ken Knapp Ford. Want more room? Want more style? This Ford Explorer Sport is the vehicle for you. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Ford Explorer Sport is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Equipped with 4WD, this Ford Explorer Sport gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Explorer Sport will definitely turn heads.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Black grille
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Air filtration
Trailer Wiring Harness
Cargo Net
PERIMETER ALARM
Black door handles
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Lane Departure Warning
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
3.16 Axle Ratio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Auto Locking Hubs
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Lane Keeping Assist
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
200 Amp Alternator
70.4 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,794 kgs (6,160 lbs)
Passenger Knee Airbag
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Tires: P255/50R20 AS BSW
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Terrain Management System ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Distance Pacing
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Front Camera w/Washer
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Led Low Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench Vinyl 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor and 2 Fixed Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters, Pretensioners and 2 Rear Inflatable
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, Applink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 2 smart-charging USB port
Sony w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Wheels: 20 Machined-Aluminum w/Painted Pockets
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic (44C) -inc: paddle shifters
Ordering Combination Code : S
Forward Collision Warning and Cross Traffic Alert
Perf Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: red accent stitching, memory driver's seat, 10-way power driver's seat w/power lumbar and recline, 10-way power front passenger seat w/power lumbar and 4-way driver and front passenger head restraints
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
BLIS Blind Spot
Radio: Premium Audio System by Sony -inc: AM/FM, HD Radio, CD player, MP3 capability, 12 speakers, speed-compensated volume, SIRIUS XM radio (includes 6-month prepaid subscription), 500 watts, Clear Phase and Live Acoustics, voice-activated touchscreen...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

