- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Fixed antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Power Options
-
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Chrome Grille
- Body-coloured door handles
- Comfort
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
-
- Additional Features
-
- Rear Parking Sensors
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 3.55 Axle Ratio
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Chrome rear step bumper
- Front Cupholder
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Rear cupholder
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Digital/Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- KEYPAD
- Radio w/Clock
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 200 Amp Alternator
- 136.3 L Fuel Tank
- 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Aluminum Panels
- Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
- Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Power Rear Window w/Defroster
- Door Mirrors and Pedals
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Streaming Audio
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
- Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
- Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
- Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Sync Connect Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- 1690# Maximum Payload
- TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/S
- Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- Passenger Seat
- Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Inclinometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
- Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: towing capability up to 5,000 lbs, smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
- Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
- Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: flash grey painted pockets
- Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated/ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
- GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package
- Trailer Tow Package -inc: Towing capability up to 11,100 lbs, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Higher-Capacity Radiator, Higher-Power Cooling Fans, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar
- SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, 8.0 LCD productivity screen in instrument c...
- Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
- FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.