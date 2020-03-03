Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer

Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Comfort glove box Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features Rear Parking Sensors

POWER REAR WINDOWS

PERIMETER ALARM

3.55 Axle Ratio

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Chrome rear step bumper

Front Cupholder

Electronic Transfer Case

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

KEYPAD

Radio w/Clock

Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Auto Locking Hubs

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

200 Amp Alternator

136.3 L Fuel Tank

70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Aluminum Panels

Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs

Pickup Cargo Box Lights

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat

Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Power Rear Window w/Defroster

Door Mirrors and Pedals

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Streaming Audio

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets

Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system

Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light

Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Sync Connect Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

1690# Maximum Payload

TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/S

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Passenger Seat

Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Inclinometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable

Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: towing capability up to 5,000 lbs, smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness

Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport

Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: flash grey painted pockets

Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated/ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter

Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage

GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package

Trailer Tow Package -inc: Towing capability up to 11,100 lbs, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Higher-Capacity Radiator, Higher-Power Cooling Fans, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar

SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, 8.0 LCD productivity screen in instrument c...

Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.