2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

2018 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$40,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,125KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4714689
  • Stock #: MA132A
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EPXJFB35842
Exterior Colour
SHADOW BLACK
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Ken Knapp Ford is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT with 67,125km. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT is the perfect example of the modern luxury. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Ford F-150 LARIAT. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will perform as good as it looks then this Ford F-150 LARIAT is the one! The Ford F-150 LARIAT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Power Options
  • POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Comfort
  • glove box
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Additional Features
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 3.55 Axle Ratio
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Chrome rear step bumper
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Rear cupholder
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • KEYPAD
  • Radio w/Clock
  • Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 136.3 L Fuel Tank
  • 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Aluminum Panels
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
  • Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
  • Power Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Door Mirrors and Pedals
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Streaming Audio
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
  • Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
  • Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Sync Connect Wi-Fi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
  • Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • 1690# Maximum Payload
  • TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/S
  • Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Passenger Seat
  • Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 AC Power Outlets
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Inclinometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • 4.2 LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
  • Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: towing capability up to 5,000 lbs, smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness
  • Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport
  • Wheels: 18 Machined-Aluminum -inc: flash grey painted pockets
  • Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated/ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
  • GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package
  • Trailer Tow Package -inc: Towing capability up to 11,100 lbs, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Higher-Capacity Radiator, Higher-Power Cooling Fans, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar
  • SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, 8.0 LCD productivity screen in instrument c...
  • Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
  • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

