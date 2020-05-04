- Media / Nav / Comm
- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Comfort
- glove box
- Manual air conditioning
- Trim
- Safety
- Exterior
- Additional Features
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 3.73 Axle Ratio
- Fixed rear window
- Black door handles
- Front map lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Front Centre Armrest
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Electronic Transfer Case
- Black rear step bumper
- Passenger visor vanity mirror
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
- Delayed Accessory Power
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Analog Display
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 200 Amp Alternator
- 136.3 L Fuel Tank
- 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Aluminum Panels
- Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
- Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
- Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
- 1680# Maximum Payload
- GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
- Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
- Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S
- Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers
- Radio w/Aux Audio Input Jack
- Wheels: 17 Silver Styled Steel
- Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: manual adjuster
- Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
- Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport
- Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability
- Urethane Gear Shifter Material
