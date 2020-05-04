Menu
2018 Ford F-150

XL | Big Screen | Back Up Cam | 4X4

2018 Ford F-150

XL | Big Screen | Back Up Cam | 4X4

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$33,799

+ taxes & licensing

  • 48,418KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4954611
  Stock #: 95672
  VIN: 1FTEW1EP0JKE05054
Exterior Colour
Magma
Interior Colour
Dark Earth Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Ford F-150 XL. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Ford F-150 XL delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. Taking the road less traveled has never been more fun than with this 4WD. With improved performance, mileage and acceleration, this 2018 4WD Ford F-150 XL is king of the off-road. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford F-150 XL. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
Trim
  • Black grille
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 3.73 Axle Ratio
  • Fixed rear window
  • Black door handles
  • Front map lights
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • Black rear step bumper
  • Passenger visor vanity mirror
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Analog Display
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front Cigar Lighter(s)
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 200 Amp Alternator
  • 136.3 L Fuel Tank
  • 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Aluminum Panels
  • Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
  • Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
  • Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
  • 1680# Maximum Payload
  • GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package
  • Black Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
  • Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S
  • Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers
  • Radio w/Aux Audio Input Jack
  • Wheels: 17 Silver Styled Steel
  • Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: manual adjuster
  • Interior Trim -inc: Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
  • Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport
  • Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability
  • Urethane Gear Shifter Material

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

