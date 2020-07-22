This 2018 Ford F-150 LARIAT is offered to you for sale by Ken Knapp Ford. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Ford F-150 LARIAT that you won't find in your average vehicle. Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Ford F-150 LARIAT is sure to sell fast. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford F-150 LARIAT will definitely turn heads.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
glove box
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Rear Parking Sensors
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
3.55 Axle Ratio
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Chrome rear step bumper
Front Cupholder
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
KEYPAD
Radio w/Clock
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated/ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar, driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
GVWR: 2,993 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package
Trailer Tow Package -inc: Towing capability up to 11,100 lbs, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Higher-Capacity Radiator, Higher-Power Cooling Fans, Upgraded Front Stabilizer Bar
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, compass and clock display, 8.0 LCD productivity screen in instrument c...
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.