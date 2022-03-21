$39,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 8 7 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8706818

8706818 Stock #: 96471

96471 VIN: 1FTEW1E57JFB76301

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magnetic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 96471

Mileage 100,876 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Front Cigar Lighter(s) KEYPAD 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest, cupholders, storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar Urethane Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Trailer Wiring Harness 3.73 Axle Ratio HD shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive 1680# Maximum Payload GVWR: 2,948kg (6,500 lb) Payload Package Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.3L V6 PFDI -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Variable Intermittent Wipers Chrome Grille Fixed rear window Black door handles Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Black Side Windows Trim Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Aluminum Panels Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Clock Safety Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Dynamic Hitch Assist Back-Up Camera Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 2.3 message centre in instrument cluster Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/sport

