2018 Ford Focus

SE - BACK UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - ECOBOOST

2018 Ford Focus

SE - BACK UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - ECOBOOST

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$15,898

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,417KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4388814
  • Stock #: M9540A
  • VIN: 1FADP3FE9JL296563
Exterior Colour
Magnetic Metallic
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

Ken Knapp Ford is excited to offer this 2018 Ford Focus SE - BACK UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - ECOBOOST. Beautiful color combination with Magnetic Metallic exterior over Charcoal Black interior making this the one to own! There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Focus SE - BACK UP CAMERA - BLUETOOTH - ECOBOOST. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Convenience
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille w/chrome accents
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Wireless phone connectivity
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • 4.07 Axle Ratio
  • 46.9 L Fuel Tank
  • 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Streaming Audio
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Engine: 1.0L EcoBoost -inc: SFE w/auto start-stop technology
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port
  • Tires: P215/55R16
  • Passenger Seat
  • Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers and speed-sensitive volume control
  • Wheels: 16 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
  • Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver (up/down, fore/aft, recline), 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft, recline) and 2-way removable adjustable head restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

