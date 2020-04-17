2018 Ford Focus

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks

Electronic stability control (ESC) Comfort glove box

Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Suspension Sport tuned suspension Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

POWER REAR WINDOWS

PERIMETER ALARM

Cornering Lights

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Rigid cargo cover

4.06 axle ratio

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Heated Leather Steering Wheel

Transmission: 6-Speed Manual

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

SHIFT KNOB

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 12V DC Power Outlets

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

4-Way Passenger Seat

6-Way Driver Seat

Regular Amplifier

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert

Wing Spoiler

Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

46.9 L Fuel Tank

590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Streaming Audio

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Leather Rear Seat

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite High Intensity Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Carbon Fibre Interior Accent Package

Boost Gauge Trim Bezel

E-Brake Handle

Door Grab Handle Inserts

Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Radio: Sony Single-CD w/HD -inc: 4 additional speakers and redundant audio controls

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart charging USB ports

Wheels: 18 Premium Rado Grey-Painted Aluminum

Tires: 18 Y-Rated Summer

Heated Full-Leather Recaro Sport Seats -inc: ST logo, 8-way power driver and 2-way manual passenger

Engine: 2.0L GTDI

