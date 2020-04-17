2018 Ford Focus

- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
-
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Safety
-
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Comfort
-
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Suspension
-
- Exterior
-
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- POWER REAR WINDOWS
- PERIMETER ALARM
- Cornering Lights
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Rigid cargo cover
- 4.06 axle ratio
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel
- Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- SHIFT KNOB
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- 6-Way Driver Seat
- Regular Amplifier
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
- Wing Spoiler
- Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 46.9 L Fuel Tank
- 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Streaming Audio
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Leather Rear Seat
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite High Intensity Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Carbon Fibre Interior Accent Package
- Boost Gauge Trim Bezel
- E-Brake Handle
- Door Grab Handle Inserts
- Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Radio: Sony Single-CD w/HD -inc: 4 additional speakers and redundant audio controls
- SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart charging USB ports
- Wheels: 18 Premium Rado Grey-Painted Aluminum
- Tires: 18 Y-Rated Summer
- Heated Full-Leather Recaro Sport Seats -inc: ST logo, 8-way power driver and 2-way manual passenger
- Engine: 2.0L GTDI
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.