2018 Ford Focus

ST

2018 Ford Focus

ST

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$27,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,566KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4881891
  • Stock #: DA007B
  • VIN: 1FADP3L97JL305591
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

Thank you for your interest in one of Ken Knapp Ford's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2018 Ford Focus ST with 24,566km. The Focus ST is well maintained and has just 24,566km. This low amount of kilometers makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Focus ST speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Focus ST. It is incomparable for the price and quality.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Comfort
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Suspension
  • Sport tuned suspension
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • POWER REAR WINDOWS
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Cornering Lights
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Rigid cargo cover
  • 4.06 axle ratio
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • SHIFT KNOB
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
  • Wing Spoiler
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 46.9 L Fuel Tank
  • 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Streaming Audio
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Leather Rear Seat
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite High Intensity Low Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Carbon Fibre Interior Accent Package
  • Boost Gauge Trim Bezel
  • E-Brake Handle
  • Door Grab Handle Inserts
  • Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Radio: Sony Single-CD w/HD -inc: 4 additional speakers and redundant audio controls
  • SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart charging USB ports
  • Wheels: 18 Premium Rado Grey-Painted Aluminum
  • Tires: 18 Y-Rated Summer
  • Heated Full-Leather Recaro Sport Seats -inc: ST logo, 8-way power driver and 2-way manual passenger
  • Engine: 2.0L GTDI

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

