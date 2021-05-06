Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Focus

44,908 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Focus

2018 Ford Focus

SE | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam | Heated Steering

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Focus

SE | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam | Heated Steering

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 7083670
  2. 7083670
  3. 7083670
  4. 7083670
  5. 7083670
  6. 7083670
  7. 7083670
  8. 7083670
  9. 7083670
  10. 7083670
  11. 7083670
  12. 7083670
  13. 7083670
  14. 7083670
  15. 7083670
  16. 7083670
  17. 7083670
  18. 7083670
  19. 7083670
  20. 7083670
  21. 7083670
  22. 7083670
  23. 7083670
  24. 7083670
Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

44,908KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7083670
  • Stock #: VB025A
  • VIN: 1FADP3K2XJL297104

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VB025A
  • Mileage 44,908 KM

Vehicle Description

This outstanding example of a 2018 Ford Focus SE | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam | Heated Steering is offered by Ken Knapp Ford. The Focus SE | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam | Heated Steering has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 44,908km put on this Ford. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Driven by many, but adored by more, the Ford Focus SE | Heated Seats | Back Up Cam | Heated Steering is a perfect addition to any home.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Back-Up Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Wireless phone connectivity
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
46.9 L Fuel Tank
590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
3.85 Axle Ratio
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Streaming Audio
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port
Tires: P215/55R16
Passenger Seat
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers and speed-sensitive volume control
Wheels: 16 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver (up/down, fore/aft, recline), 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft, recline) and 2-way removable adjustable head restraints
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2018 Ford Escape SE ...
 11,833 KM
$22,599 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 66,790 KM
$25,499 + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Journey C...
 44,861 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory