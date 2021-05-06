2018 Ford Focus

$14,999 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 9 0 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7083670

7083670 Stock #: VB025A

VB025A VIN: 1FADP3K2XJL297104

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # VB025A

Mileage 44,908 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Wireless phone connectivity Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Transmission: 6-Speed PowerShift Automatic Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Rear Bumper 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding 46.9 L Fuel Tank 590CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster 3.85 Axle Ratio Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Streaming Audio Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 1 smart charging USB port Tires: P215/55R16 Passenger Seat ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers and speed-sensitive volume control Wheels: 16 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver (up/down, fore/aft, recline), 4-way manual passenger (fore/aft, recline) and 2-way removable adjustable head restraints Urethane Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access

