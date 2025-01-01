Menu
Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Good Brakes, Good Tires, Non Smoker, Fusion SE | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Sedan, 2.5L iVCT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, White Platinum Clearcoat Metallic, Ebony Cloth, (2) 4.2 Driver Configurable LCD Display, All-Weather Floor Mats, Cloth/Vinyl Front Bucket Seats, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 201A, Fusion SE Appearance Package, Fusion SE Technology Package, Fusion SE Winter Package, Halogen Fog Lamps w/Bright Chrome Trim Black Bezel, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Premium Audio System with 11 Speakers, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Sensing System, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Upgraded Heated Exterior Mirrors, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18 Machine Faced Aluminum. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15999 kilometers below market average! White Platinum Clearcoat Metallic 2018 Ford Fusion SE | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation | Clean CARFAX. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care. Reviews: * Owners tend to rate the Fusion highly in most aspects of ride quality, performance, fuel mileage, comfort, and versatility. The higher-output turbo engines are favourites amongst enthusiasts, and the up-level feature content adds extra appeal. Many owners also love the high-tech touches, including the MyFord Touch display and the Ford Sync central command system. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2018 Ford Fusion

103,927 KM

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Fusion

SE

12816028

2018 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,927KM
VIN 3FA6P0H7XJR112612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Navi, GPS, Backup Camera, Third Row Seating, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Good Brakes, Good Tires, Non Smoker, Fusion SE | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |, 4D Sedan, 2.5L iVCT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, White Platinum Clearcoat Metallic, Ebony Cloth, (2) 4.2" Driver Configurable LCD Display, All-Weather Floor Mats, Cloth/Vinyl Front Bucket Seats, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 201A, Fusion SE Appearance Package, Fusion SE Technology Package, Fusion SE Winter Package, Halogen Fog Lamps w/Bright Chrome Trim Black Bezel, Heated Front Seats, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Premium Audio System with 11 Speakers, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Sensing System, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System, Upgraded Heated Exterior Mirrors, Voice Activated Navigation, Wheels: 18" Machine Faced Aluminum.

Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15999 kilometers below market average! White Platinum Clearcoat Metallic 2018 Ford Fusion SE | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Navigation |



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."



Reviews:

* Owners tend to rate the Fusion highly in most aspects of ride quality, performance, fuel mileage, comfort, and versatility. The higher-output turbo engines are favourites amongst enthusiasts, and the up-level feature content adds extra appeal. Many owners also love the high-tech touches, including the MyFord Touch display and the Ford Sync central command system. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4
$14,500

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2018 Ford Fusion