Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Ford Fusion

55,185 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Fusion

2018 Ford Fusion

SE | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Fusion

SE | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 7919466
  2. 7919466
  3. 7919466
  4. 7919466
  5. 7919466
  6. 7919466
  7. 7919466
  8. 7919466
  9. 7919466
  10. 7919466
  11. 7919466
  12. 7919466
  13. 7919466
  14. 7919466
  15. 7919466
  16. 7919466
  17. 7919466
  18. 7919466
  19. 7919466
  20. 7919466
  21. 7919466
  22. 7919466
  23. 7919466
  24. 7919466
  25. 7919466
  26. 7919466
  27. 7919466
  28. 7919466
  29. 7919466
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

55,185KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7919466
  • Stock #: 96299
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H7XJR199069

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96299
  • Mileage 55,185 KM

Vehicle Description

This outstanding example of a 2018 Ford Fusion SE | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control is offered by Ken Knapp Ford. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Ford Fusion SE | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
8-Way Driver Seat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Front-wheel drive
3.07 Axle Ratio
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 2.5L iVCT
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
62.5 L Fuel Tank
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, AppLink and smart-charging USB port
Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 6-way power passenger seat
Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum
Tires: 235/50R17 AS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2020 Ford F-150 LARI...
 27,742 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Explorer X...
 90,524 KM
$31,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SEL ...
 74,358 KM
$16,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory