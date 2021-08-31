2018 Ford Fusion

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 1 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7919466

7919466 Stock #: 96299

96299 VIN: 3FA6P0H7XJR199069

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat

Interior Colour Ebony

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 96299

Mileage 55,185 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS PERIMETER ALARM Locking glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Fuel Flap Locking Type KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 8-Way Driver Seat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Passenger Seat Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Windows Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Side impact beams AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC) Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Exterior Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Chrome Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Front-wheel drive 3.07 Axle Ratio Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Engine: 2.5L iVCT 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 62.5 L Fuel Tank Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 911 Assist, 4.2 LCD screen in centre stack, AppLink and smart-charging USB port Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/2-way power lumbar and 6-way power passenger seat Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver Painted Aluminum Tires: 235/50R17 AS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.