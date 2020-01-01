You can find this 2018 Ford Mustang GT Premium and many others like it at Ken Knapp Ford. For those who are ready to drive something more than just a car, this Ford Mustang GT Premium will appeal to their idea of luxury and refinement. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here.
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Fixed antenna
- Trim
-
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black grille
- Exterior
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Convenience
-
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Comfort
-
- Safety
-
- AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 3.55 Axle Ratio
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Front Centre Armrest
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Garage door transmitter
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Front Cupholder
- digital signal processor
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Rear-wheel drive
- Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Light tinted glass
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Analog Display
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Fixed Rear Windows
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Pretensioners
- Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
- Wheels w/Locks
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Windows
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front Floor Mats
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- 61 L Fuel Tank
- Leather/Aluminum Steering Wheel
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
- 8-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Manual Rear Seat Easy Entry
- Engine: 5.0L Ti-VCT V8 -inc: Port Fueled Direct Injection (PFDI)
- Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- 8-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline
- 50-50 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Vinyl Rear Seat
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Level, Oil Temperature, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Performance Speakers
- Tires: 235/50R18 BSW All-Season
- Wheels: 18 x 8 Machined-Face Aluminum -inc: high-gloss ebony black-painted pockets
- Transmission: 6-Speed Manual -inc: dual mass flywheel, twin disc clutch and new gearing
- Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver memory recline, 6-way power driver seat w/power lumbar and 6-way power passenger seat
- SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A...
