2018 Ford Taurus

79,208 KM

Details Description Features

$30,499

+ tax & licensing
$30,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2018 Ford Taurus

2018 Ford Taurus

SHO | Navigation | Remote Start | Heated Seats

2018 Ford Taurus

SHO | Navigation | Remote Start | Heated Seats

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$30,499

+ taxes & licensing

79,208KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6543336
  Stock #: JB019A
  VIN: 1FAHP2KT5JG100076

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JB019A
  • Mileage 79,208 KM

Vehicle Description

Ken Knapp Ford is pleased to be currently offering this 2018 Ford Taurus SHO | Navigation | Remote Start | Heated Seats with 79,208km. This Ford Taurus SHO | Navigation | Remote Start | Heated Seats is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Ford Taurus, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Ford Taurus SHO | Navigation | Remote Start | Heated Seats.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Window grid antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Body-coloured door handles
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Rear child safety locks
AdvanceTrac electronic stability control (ESC)
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
POWER REAR WINDOWS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
2.77 Axle Ratio
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Regular Amplifier
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mobile hotspot internet access
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.5L EcoBoost V6
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
71.9 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Streaming Audio
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Passenger Seat
and Cross Traffic Alert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Manual Folding
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: sport mode and paddle activation
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel and Pedals
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
Tires: P245/45R20 All-Season BSW (V-rated)
Wheels: 20 Machined Aluminum w/Painted Pockets -inc: Ebony black-painted
Heated & Cooled Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats (fore/aft, up/down, tilt, lumber, recline) and driver seat memory w/embroidered SHO logo on front seats
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows, Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start
BLIS Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

