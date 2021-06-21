2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Cloth Seat Trim

Rear Vision Camera

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)

Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock

Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower

Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar

Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)

Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows

Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank

Mirror caps, body-colour (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)

Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper

GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)

Air conditioning, single-zone

Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted

Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel

Door locks, power

Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

Single-slot CD/MP3 player

Tires, P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall

Tire, spare P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.)

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls

Bumper, front chrome lower

Active aero shutters

Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature

Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body Colour.)

Wheels, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) premium painted aluminum, bright machined

Remote Keyless Entry (Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.)

Floor mats, rubberized-vinyl front (Not available with (BG9) graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl floor covering.)

Floor mats, rubberized-vinyl rear for Crew Cab and Double Cab models only (Not available with (BG9) graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl floor covering.)

Transfer case, active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.)

OnStar and GMC connected services capable; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)

Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...

GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...

GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar servic...

Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black (Included with 4WD models or (SXL) Elevation Edition on 2WD models. Not standard or available when (PDQ) Chrome Plus Package, LPO or (VQY) chrome recovery hooks, LPO is ordered.) (Included with (SXL) Elevatio...

Engine, 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 305 lb-ft of...

Seats, front 40/20/40 split-bench, 3-passenger. Includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Includes manually adjustable driver lumbar, lockable storage compartment in seat cushio...