2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Vehicle Features
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
6-Speaker Audio System
Radio, HD
4-wheel drive
Pickup box
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour
Grille surround, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Cloth Seat Trim
Rear Vision Camera
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Mirror caps, body-colour (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Air conditioning, single-zone
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel
Door locks, power
Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Single-slot CD/MP3 player
Tires, P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall
Tire, spare P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season, blackwall tires.)
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
Bumper, front chrome lower
Active aero shutters
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Floor mats, rubberized-vinyl front (Not available with (BG9) graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl floor covering.)
Floor mats, rubberized-vinyl rear for Crew Cab and Double Cab models only (Not available with (BG9) graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl floor covering.)
Transfer case, active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.)
OnStar and GMC connected services capable; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned ...
GMC Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification, GMC Smart Driver, Marketplace and more; EFFECTIVE WITH SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Limitations apply. Not tr...
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar servic...
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black (Included with 4WD models or (SXL) Elevation Edition on 2WD models. Not standard or available when (PDQ) Chrome Plus Package, LPO or (VQY) chrome recovery hooks, LPO is ordered.) (Included with (SXL) Elevatio...
Engine, 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 with Active Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction with FlexFuel capability, capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm, 305 lb-ft of...
Seats, front 40/20/40 split-bench, 3-passenger. Includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Includes manually adjustable driver lumbar, lockable storage compartment in seat cushio...
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear (Standard on 4WD, on 2WD models included with (PDU) Kodiak, (NHT) Max Trailering Package or (Z82) Trailering equipment.) (Standard on 4WD models. Included on 2WD models with (PDU) Kodiak or (NHT) Max Trailering Pac...
