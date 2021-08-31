This outstanding example of a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury | Navigation | Heated Seats | Blind Spot is offered by Ken Knapp Ford. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury | Navigation | Heated Seats | Blind Spot is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. All-wheel drive means peace of mind all the time. This Frost White AWD Hyundai enjoys a host offeatures, including exceptional acceleration and superior stability so you can drive with confidence. The Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Luxury | Navigation | Heated Seats | Blind Spot will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Leather Seating Surfaces
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints