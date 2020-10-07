Menu
2018 Jeep Cherokee

45,968 KM

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Remote Start

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

45,968KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5880246
  Stock #: MA452A
  VIN: 1C4PJMBX2JD592878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MA452A
  • Mileage 45,968 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Remote Start. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. When Jeep created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Remote Start is sure to sell fast. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Remote Start. It is incomparable for the price and quality.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
160 Amp Alternator
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Parkview Back-Up Camera
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Side Windows Trim
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
4.083 Axle Ratio
GPS Antenna Input
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Off-Road Suspension
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Black Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks
Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Off-Road Aluminum
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet
1000# Maximum Payload
59.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs)
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
8.4 Touch Screen Display
NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
4 Skid Plates
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4 Display
Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Paint w/Decal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

