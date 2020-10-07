2018 Jeep Cherokee

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer 6 Speakers Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Body-coloured door handles Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Auxiliary transmission oil cooler Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Parkview Back-Up Camera 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Roof Rack Rails Only Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Side Windows Trim Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Vinyl Door Trim Insert 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet Seats w/Cloth Back Material Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo 4.083 Axle Ratio GPS Antenna Input Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Off-Road Suspension Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 1 Tow Hook Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround Black Front Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert and 2 Tow Hooks Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Wheels: 17 x 7.5 Off-Road Aluminum Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag and Rear Side-Impact Airbag Illuminated Front Cupholder Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet 1000# Maximum Payload 59.1 L Fuel Tank GVWR: 2,494 kgs (5,500 lbs) Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 8.4 Touch Screen Display NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic w/Active Drive II Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents 4 Skid Plates Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Radio: Uconnect 3C w/8.4 Display Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Leather Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft Leather Gear Shifter Material Paint w/Decal

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.