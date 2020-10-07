Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Remote Start. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. When Jeep created this vehicle with 4 wheel drive, they immediately enhanced the performance ability. Easily switch between two and four wheel drive to take advantage of the improved traction. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Remote Start is sure to sell fast. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk | Navigation | Back Up Cam | Remote Start. It is incomparable for the price and quality.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
160 Amp Alternator
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Parkview Back-Up Camera
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I4
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Roof Rack Rails Only
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher