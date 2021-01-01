Menu
2018 Jeep Compass

82,666 KM

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2018 Jeep Compass

2018 Jeep Compass

North | Cruise Control | 4X4 | Bluetooth

2018 Jeep Compass

North | Cruise Control | 4X4 | Bluetooth

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

82,666KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6368735
  Stock #: IA014A
  VIN: 3C4NJDBB2JT145862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # IA014A
  • Mileage 82,666 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Knapp Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Jeep Compass North | Cruise Control | 4X4 | Bluetooth with 82,666km. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Jeep Compass gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Beautiful color combination with Diamond Black Crystal Pearl exterior over Black/Black interior making this the one to own! This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Urethane Shift Knob
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
160 Amp Alternator
Cornering Lights
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Wireless phone connectivity
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Systems Monitor
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Tires: 225/60R17 BSW AS
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Body-Colour Roof
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
51 L Fuel Tank
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Streaming Audio
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display
Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS
3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
926# Maximum Payload
Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents
Stop-Start Dual Battery System
GVWR: 2,086 kgs (4,600 lbs)
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
Wheels: 17 x 7 Tech Silver Aluminum
UltraFloor Carpet Floor Trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

