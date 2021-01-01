2018 Jeep Compass

Vehicle Features

Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Seating Premium Cloth Bucket Seats Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Trim Urethane Shift Knob Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Low Tire Pressure Warning Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Cornering Lights Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge Illuminated glove box CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Wireless phone connectivity Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Parkview Back-Up Camera Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Cargo Area Concealed Storage Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive Spare Tire Mobility Kit Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit Tires: 225/60R17 BSW AS 500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Body-Colour Roof Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer and Trip Odometer 51 L Fuel Tank Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Streaming Audio Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS 3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO 926# Maximum Payload Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents Stop-Start Dual Battery System GVWR: 2,086 kgs (4,600 lbs) Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls Wheels: 17 x 7 Tech Silver Aluminum UltraFloor Carpet Floor Trim

