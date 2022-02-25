2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

$37,999 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 6 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8426121

8426121 Stock #: 96425

96425 VIN: 1C4RJFAG2JC185493

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 96425

Mileage 62,660 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Console Ducts Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tracker System Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat Smart Device Integration Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Illuminated Front Cupholder Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Normal Duty Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 3.45 Rear Axle Ratio Single stainless steel exhaust Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Electric Power-Assist Steering Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs) Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 93.1 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control 1370# Maximum Payload Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers Lip Spoiler Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Laminated Glass Roof Rack Rails Only Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers graphic equalizer Integrated roof antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Additional Features Tires: P245/70R17 BSW On/Off Road Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation and Radio Data System Wheels: 17 x 8 Tech Silver Aluminum

