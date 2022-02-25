Menu
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

62,660 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate

Location

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

62,660KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8426121
  • Stock #: 96425
  • VIN: 1C4RJFAG2JC185493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 96425
  • Mileage 62,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Knapp Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate with 62,660km. On almost any road condition, this Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 2,948 kgs (6,500 lbs)
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1370# Maximum Payload
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Cloth Bucket Seats
Tires: P245/70R17 BSW On/Off Road
Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Wheels: 17 x 8 Tech Silver Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

