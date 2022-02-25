Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Knapp Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate with 62,660km. On almost any road condition, this Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Power Lift Gate is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared