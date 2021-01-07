Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Lincoln MKX Reserve | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Lincoln MKX Reserve | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln MKX Reserve | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Heated rear seats
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Windshield wiper de-icer
digital signal processor
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination