2018 Lincoln MKX

81,518 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2018 Lincoln MKX

2018 Lincoln MKX

Reserve | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start

2018 Lincoln MKX

Reserve | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

81,518KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6479950
  • Stock #: L11287
  • VIN: 2LMPJ8LR4JBL11287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour BLACK VELVET
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L11287
  • Mileage 81,518 KM

Vehicle Description

Contact Ken Knapp Ford today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2018 Lincoln MKX Reserve | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Lincoln MKX Reserve | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start. Enjoy the grip and control of AWD performance in this nicely equipped Lincoln MKX Reserve | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start. If, upon choosing the road less traveled you find yourself lost, relax and remember this beautiful car has navigation. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Lincoln MKX Reserve | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Air filtration
Heated rear seats
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Oil Cooler
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Windshield wiper de-icer
digital signal processor
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Systems Monitor
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Centre Armrest
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
72 L Fuel Tank
72-Amp/Hr 650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
175 Amp Alternator
Chrome Bodyside Insert and Black Bodyside Cladding
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
Axle ratio: 3.39
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
MKX CLIMATE PACKAGE
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
and Cross Traffic Alert
Engine: 3.7L V6 Ti-VCT
Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert, Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 centre LCD touch screen w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities, AppLink, 911 Assist and 2 smart charging USB ports
Automatic Rain-Sensing Wipers
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Tires: P245/50R20 -inc: 18 mini spare
Auto High-Beam Headlamps
Wheels: 20 Premium Painted & Bright Machined-Alum -inc: 20 spokes
Premium Leather-Trimmed Heated/Cooled Bucket Seats -inc: micro perforation and comfort 10-way power driver/front passenger seats w/2-way power lumbar and memory
GVWR: 2,549 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows, Sunroof/Convertible Roof and Remote Engine Start
BLIS Blind Spot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

