$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Essex Motors
519-776-7555
2018 RAM 1500
Sport*Low K's*4x4*Hemi*Leather*CarPlay
Location
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
110,299KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10403811
- Stock #: 01597
- VIN: 1C6RR7HT3JS101597
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,299 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3