Menu
Account
Sign In
ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control. Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2018 Ram 1500 ST | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control Clean CARFAX. Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal! Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory. Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 Presidents Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction! If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford. Where customers dont care how much you know, until they know how much you care. Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJACs Best Pick-Up Truck In Canada For 2018

2018 RAM 1500

91,050 KM

Details Description Features

$31,089

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 RAM 1500

ST ST

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

ST ST

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 10715156
  2. 10715156
  3. 10715156
  4. 10715156
  5. 10715156
  6. 10715156
  7. 10715156
  8. 10715156
  9. 10715156
  10. 10715156
  11. 10715156
  12. 10715156
  13. 10715156
  14. 10715156
  15. 10715156
Contact Seller

$31,089

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
91,050KM
Used
VIN 3C6RR7KT8JG149189

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 91,050 KM

Vehicle Description

ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control.

Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2018 Ram 1500 ST | Back Up Cam | Cruise Control



Clean CARFAX.

Save time, money, and frustration with our transparent, no hassle pricing. Using the latest technology, we shop the competition for you and price our pre-owned vehicles to give you the best value, upfront, every time and back it up with a free market value report so you know you are getting the best deal!

Every Pre-Owned vehicle at Ken Knapp Ford goes through a high quality, rigorous cosmetic and mechanical safety inspection. We ensure and promise you will not be disappointed in the quality and condition of our inventory. A free CarFax Vehicle History report is available on every vehicle in our inventory.



Ken Knapp Ford proudly sits in the small town of Essex, Ontario. We are family owned and operated since its beginning in November of 1983. Ken Knapp Ford has used this time to grow and ensure a convenient car buying experience that solely relies on customer satisfaction; this is how we have won 23 President's Awards for exceptional customer satisfaction!

If you are seeking the ultimate buying experience for your next vehicle and want the best coffee, a truly relaxed atmosphere, to deal with a 4.7 out of 5 star Google review dealership, and a dog park on site to enjoy for your longer visits; we truly have it all here at Ken Knapp Ford.

Where "customers don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care."

Awards:

* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best Pick-Up Truck In Canada For 2018

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Used 2022 Ford Escape SEL SEL for sale in Essex, ON
2022 Ford Escape SEL SEL 25,906 KM $33,792 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW for sale in Essex, ON
2022 Ford F-150 SUPERCREW 49,168 KM $65,198 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Escape Titanium Titanium for sale in Essex, ON
2022 Ford Escape Titanium Titanium 18,205 KM $36,216 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,089

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500