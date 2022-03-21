Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

82,748 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Express | Cruise Control | Tonneau Cover

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Express | Cruise Control | Tonneau Cover

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 8679224
  2. 8679224
  3. 8679224
  4. 8679224
  5. 8679224
  6. 8679224
  7. 8679224
  8. 8679224
  9. 8679224
  10. 8679224
  11. 8679224
  12. 8679224
  13. 8679224
  14. 8679224
  15. 8679224
  16. 8679224
  17. 8679224
  18. 8679224
  19. 8679224
  20. 8679224
  21. 8679224
  22. 8679224
  23. 8679224
  24. 8679224
Contact Seller

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

82,748KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8679224
  • Stock #: VC030F
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KT3JS269538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VC030F
  • Mileage 82,748 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2018 Ram 1500? This is it. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Ram 1500 Express | Cruise Control | Tonneau Cover. Equipped with 4WD, this Ram 1500 Express | Cruise Control | Tonneau Cover gives you added confidence to tackle the surface of any path you take. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Power Door Locks
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Rear Folding Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Rear centre armrest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
1430# Maximum Payload
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS (DISC) NO LONGER AVAILABLE as standard equipment as of June 7, 2018.
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tip Start
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Black Exterior Mirrors
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Remote USB Charging Port
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (DISC) NO LONGER AVAILABLE as standard equipment as of June 7, 2018.
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum (DISC) NO LONGER AVAILABLE for factory ordering as of June 7, 2018.
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS (DISC)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2018 RAM 1500 Expres...
 82,748 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Cherokee N...
 128,374 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2021 Ford F-150 LARI...
 8,612 KM
$67,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory