Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2019 Chevrolet Cruze? This is it. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Surprising quality accompanied by a high level of performance...this Pacific Blue Metallic on Jet Black Chevrolet Cruze Premier | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Heated Steering could end up being the perfect match for you. The Chevrolet Cruze Premier | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Heated Steering will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. Beautiful color combination with Pacific Blue Metallic exterior over Jet Black interior making this the one to own!
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Steering wheel, heated
Front Wheel Drive
Alternator, 130 amps
Tire Pressure Monitor
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Keyless Start
Bluetooth For Phone
Rear Vision Camera
Oil life monitoring system
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Antenna, integral rear window
TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control includes air filter
Floor mats, carpeted rear
Door locks, power
Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel
Remote panic alarm
Tire Pressure Display
Seats, front bucket with reclining seatbacks and adjustable head restraints
Engine control, stop-start system override
Windows, power with Express-Down
USB charging ports, 2, rear
Mouldings, bright beltline
Warning tones, driver and front passenger seat belts
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife rotors, power
Seat belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Seat belts, front pretensioner
Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum
Tires, 225/45R17 all-season, blackwall
OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)
Seat trim, leatherette
USB ports, 2, with auxiliary input jack, front
Tail lamps, LED, accent lighting
Keyless Open, front doors and trunk
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
Audio system, Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 7 diagonal colour touchscreen, AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices, voice command pass-through to phone, Apple CarPlay and Android...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.