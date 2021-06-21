2019 Chevrolet Cruze

Keyless Start

Bluetooth For Phone

Rear Vision Camera

Oil life monitoring system

Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic

Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke

StabiliTrak, stability control system

Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare

Wipers, front intermittent, variable

Audio system feature, 6-speaker system

Console, floor, with armrest

Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display

Antenna, integral rear window

TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC

Rear air ducts, floor mounted

Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system

Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area

Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay

Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders

Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front

Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual

Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders

Sensor, cabin humidity

Trunk release, power, remote

Axle, 3.14 ratio

Battery, 80AH

Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance

Brake, parking, manual, foot apply

Coolant protection, engine

Engine control, stop-start system

Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)

Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel

Suspension, front MacPherson strut

Suspension, rear, compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability

Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System

Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding

Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps

Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy

Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED

Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control includes air filter

Floor mats, carpeted rear

Door locks, power

Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel

Remote panic alarm

Tire Pressure Display

Seats, front bucket with reclining seatbacks and adjustable head restraints

Engine control, stop-start system override

Windows, power with Express-Down

USB charging ports, 2, rear

Mouldings, bright beltline

Warning tones, driver and front passenger seat belts

Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife rotors, power

Seat belts, 3-point, rear centre position

Seat belts, front pretensioner

Wheels, 17 (43.2 cm) aluminum

Tires, 225/45R17 all-season, blackwall

OnStar and Chevrolet connected services capable (Fleet orders receive a 3-month trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services vary by model. Subscription required.)

Seat trim, leatherette

USB ports, 2, with auxiliary input jack, front

Tail lamps, LED, accent lighting

Keyless Open, front doors and trunk

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...

Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...