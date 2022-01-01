2019 Dodge Charger

$30,499 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 5 3 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 74,539 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass Trip Computer POWER REAR WINDOWS Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Systems Monitor Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Vinyl Door Trim Insert 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Smart Device Integration Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Illuminated Front Cupholder Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Mechanical Block Heater TOURING SUSPENSION Engine Oil Cooler 160 Amp Alternator Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Rear-wheel drive Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 70 L Fuel Tank 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Electric Power-Assist Steering 2.62 Axle Ratio Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Parkview Back-Up Camera Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Parksense Rear Parking Sensors Media / Nav / Comm 6 Speakers Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Seating Cloth Bucket Seats Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Silver Accents Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Laminated Glass Black Side Windows Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Additional Features ABS and Driveline Traction Control TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC Bucket Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Tires: P215/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display 12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Wheels: 17 x 7 Fine Silver Aluminum

