2019 Dodge Charger

74,539 KM

Details Description Features

$30,499

+ tax & licensing
$30,499

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT | Back Up Cam | Bluetooth | Cruise Control

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT | Back Up Cam | Bluetooth | Cruise Control

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$30,499

+ taxes & licensing

74,539KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8134063
  • Stock #: DC000A
  • VIN: 2C3CDXBG9KH628274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DC000A
  • Mileage 74,539 KM

Vehicle Description

(Syear)(Smake)(Smodel) Just what you've been looking for. With quality in mind, this vehicle is the perfect addition to take home. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Dodge Charger SXT | Back Up Cam | Bluetooth | Cruise Control. It is incomparable for the price and quality. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Block Heater
TOURING SUSPENSION
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Rear-wheel drive
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
2.62 Axle Ratio
Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Cloth Bucket Seats
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC
Bucket Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Tires: P215/65R17 Low Rolling Resistance
Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Wheels: 17 x 7 Fine Silver Aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

