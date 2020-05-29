Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Power Doors

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT | Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Power Doors

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 5202629
  2. 5202629
  3. 5202629
  4. 5202629
  5. 5202629
  6. 5202629
  7. 5202629
  8. 5202629
  9. 5202629
  10. 5202629
  11. 5202629
  12. 5202629
  13. 5202629
  14. 5202629
  15. 5202629
  16. 5202629
  17. 5202629
  18. 5202629
  19. 5202629
  20. 5202629
  21. 5202629
  22. 5202629
  23. 5202629
  24. 5202629
Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,109KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5202629
  • Stock #: 95733
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG1KR514975
Exterior Colour
Octane Red Pearl
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

You can find this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT and many others like it at Ken Knapp Ford. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Dodge Grand Caravan. The look is unmistakably Dodge, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Dodge Grand Caravan GT will definitely turn heads. The Dodge Grand Caravan GT will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Fixed antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Electronic stability control (ESC)
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Suspension
  • Performance Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured grille
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Locking glove box
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Garage door transmitter
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • Front Cupholder
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
  • Audio input jack for mobile devices
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
  • Parkview Back-Up Camera
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Analog Display
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Systems Monitor
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
  • Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Regular Amplifier
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • Power Sliding Rear Doors
  • RADIO: 430
  • 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Streaming Audio
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
  • Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
  • 75 L Fuel Tank
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
  • Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
  • GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • AM/FM/Satellite-Prep w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, DVD-Audio and External Memory Control
  • 9 Performance Speakers
  • 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
  • 6.5 Touchscreen
  • 8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
  • Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
  • Power Rear Windows, Power Vented 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
  • Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available
  • Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Black
  • Leather Gear Shifter Material
  • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2019 Jeep Cherokee T...
 20,462 KM
$32,499 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion SE ...
 140,421 KM
$10,499 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Flex Limit...
 86,943 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory