2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer

Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Rear child safety locks

Electronic stability control (ESC) Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Performance Suspension

Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Trim Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured grille Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM

160 Amp Alternator

Locking glove box

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Garage door transmitter

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic

Front Cupholder

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Carpet Floor Trim

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

3.16 Axle Ratio

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS

Audio input jack for mobile devices

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Leather-Faced Bucket Seats

Parkview Back-Up Camera

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Analog Display

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Systems Monitor

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding

Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Regular Amplifier

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings

Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Power Sliding Rear Doors

RADIO: 430

115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet

Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Streaming Audio

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest

75 L Fuel Tank

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

AM/FM/Satellite-Prep w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, DVD-Audio and External Memory Control

9 Performance Speakers

10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support

6.5 Touchscreen

8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt

Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar

Power Rear Windows, Power Vented 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds

Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available

Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Black

Leather Gear Shifter Material

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

