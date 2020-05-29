2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Fixed antenna
- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Safety
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Rear child safety locks
- Electronic stability control (ESC)
- Windows
- Powertrain
- Suspension
- Performance Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured grille
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Steel spare wheel
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 160 Amp Alternator
- Locking glove box
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Garage door transmitter
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
- Front Cupholder
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- 3.16 Axle Ratio
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS
- Audio input jack for mobile devices
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Leather-Faced Bucket Seats
- Parkview Back-Up Camera
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Analog Display
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Systems Monitor
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
- Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Regular Amplifier
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
- Body-Coloured Bodyside Mouldings
- Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
- Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
- Power Sliding Rear Doors
- RADIO: 430
- 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
- Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- Streaming Audio
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
- Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
- 75 L Fuel Tank
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Leatherette 3rd Row Seat Front/Rear, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
- Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
- GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Oil Temperature, Transmission Fluid Temp, Engine Hour Meter, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- AM/FM/Satellite-Prep w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System, DVD-Audio and External Memory Control
- 9 Performance Speakers
- 10-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement, Cushion Tilt and Power 2-Way Lumbar Support
- 6.5 Touchscreen
- 8-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
- Bucket Front Seats w/Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar
- Power Rear Windows, Power Vented 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual Sun Blinds
- Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Tumble Forward Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft and Stow ft.n Go Manual Fold Into Floor
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- 40GB Hard-Drive w/28GB Available
- Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Black
- Leather Gear Shifter Material
- FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start
