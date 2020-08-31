Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

18,754 KM

Details Description Features

$28,599

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,599

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | Leather | DVD | Back Up Cam

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT | Leather | DVD | Back Up Cam

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 5828880
  2. 5828880
  3. 5828880
  4. 5828880
  5. 5828880
  6. 5828880
  7. 5828880
  8. 5828880
  9. 5828880
  10. 5828880
  11. 5828880
  12. 5828880
  13. 5828880
  14. 5828880
  15. 5828880
  16. 5828880
  17. 5828880
  18. 5828880
  19. 5828880
  20. 5828880
Contact Seller

$28,599

+ taxes & licensing

18,754KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5828880
  • Stock #: 95862
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG8KR602314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 95862
  • Mileage 18,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this gently-used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan we recently got in. Based on the superb condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | Leather | DVD | Back Up Cam is sure to sell fast. The quintessential Dodge -- This Dodge Grand Caravan SXT | Leather | DVD | Back Up Cam speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
4 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
Block Heater
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
TOURING SUSPENSION
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Cloth Seats
Chrome Grille
Black bodyside mouldings
Engine Oil Cooler
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air filtration
160 Amp Alternator
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Steel
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Audio input jack for mobile devices
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Sliding Rear Doors
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
Easy-clean floor mats
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Dual Zone Front Manual Air Conditioning
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
Front Facing Manual Reclining Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
75 L Fuel Tank
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints
GVWR: 2,744 kgs (6,050 lbs)
Radio: 130
17 Wheel Covers
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
AM/FM Stereo w/Seek-Scan, In-Dash Mounted Single CD, MP3 Player and Clock
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench Cloth 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline and 3 Fixed Head Restraints
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Tires: 225/65R17 BSW Touring
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Black Stow 'N Place Roof Rack System -inc: Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 18,754 KM
$28,599 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A7 3.0T Te...
 79,351 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge SE | ...
 63,251 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory