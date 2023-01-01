Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

14,380 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Low K's*Stow N Go*Rear Cam*3rd Row*FWD

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Low K's*Stow N Go*Rear Cam*3rd Row*FWD

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

14,380KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9966686
  Stock #: 64879
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG3KR664879

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 14,380 KM

Low K's, Rear cam, 3rd row, Stow N Go, 2nd row folding bench seat, Keyless entry, AM/FM/CD, Dual zone climate control, Cruise control, 17-inch wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Passenger van, Front wheel drive, 3.6L-6cyl.

 

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.

Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Blake McGinty - 12 years experience and Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Knee Air Bag

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

