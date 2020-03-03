2019 Ford Edge

- Media / Nav / Comm
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
- Block Heater
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Windows
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Exterior
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Safety
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- Cargo Net
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- ABS and Driveline Traction Control
- Permanent locking hubs
- Front Cupholder
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Trunk/hatch auto-latch
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
- Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Roof Rack Rails Only
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Black Bodyside Cladding
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
- 70 L Fuel Tank
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- KEYPAD
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
- GVWR: TBA
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- 8-Way Driver Seat
- 8-Way Passenger Seat
- Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
- Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Streaming Audio
- Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
- Axle Ratio: TBA
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- 70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
- Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Wheels: 18 Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum, mini spare
- Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline, tilt, lumbar), 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down, tilt w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints
- Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
- Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Active Transmission Warm-Up
- FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Smart Device Remote Engine Start
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
- SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A...
- Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
- Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
- FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start
