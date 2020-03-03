Menu
2019 Ford Edge

SEL | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Power Lift Gate

2019 Ford Edge

SEL | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Power Lift Gate

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,156KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4800051
  • Stock #: 95644
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J91KBB15295
Exterior Colour
Oxford White
Interior Colour
Dune
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

This 2019 Ford Edge SEL | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Power Lift Gate is offered to you for sale by Ken Knapp Ford. The Ford Edge is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This Ford Edge SEL | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Power Lift Gate comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Edge SEL | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Power Lift Gate speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary.

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Cargo Net
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • ABS and Driveline Traction Control
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Trunk/hatch auto-latch
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Roof Rack Rails Only
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Bodyside Cladding
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
  • 70 L Fuel Tank
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • KEYPAD
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
  • GVWR: TBA
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • 3 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • 8-Way Driver Seat
  • 8-Way Passenger Seat
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
  • Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Streaming Audio
  • Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
  • Axle Ratio: TBA
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • 70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
  • Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Wheels: 18 Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum, mini spare
  • Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline, tilt, lumbar), 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down, tilt w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints
  • Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
  • Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Active Transmission Warm-Up
  • FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
  • Smart Device Remote Engine Start
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning
  • SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A...
  • Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
  • Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
  • FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

