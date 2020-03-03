2019 Ford Edge

Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Trip Computer

Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Net

Rear Parking Sensors

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Bodyside Cladding

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher

70 L Fuel Tank

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

KEYPAD

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround

GVWR: TBA

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

3 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

8-Way Driver Seat

8-Way Passenger Seat

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Streaming Audio

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

Axle Ratio: TBA

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat

Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Wheels: 18 Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum, mini spare

Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline, tilt, lumbar), 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down, tilt w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints

Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Active Transmission Warm-Up

FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Smart Device Remote Engine Start

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Collision Warning

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A...

Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot

FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start

