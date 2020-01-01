This outstanding example of a 2019 Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start is offered by Ken Knapp Ford. The Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start will definitely turn heads. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.
Vehicle Features
Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Cargo Net
Rear Parking Sensors
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (aeb) and Cross Traffic Alert
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
69.7 L Fuel Tank
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A...
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start
