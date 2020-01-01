2019 Ford Edge

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Body-coloured door handles Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Cargo Net Rear Parking Sensors Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Analog Display Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning 4 12V DC Power Outlets Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Black Bodyside Cladding Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Vinyl Door Trim Insert KEYPAD Seats w/Cloth Back Material Electric Power-Assist Steering Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround GVWR: TBA Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer 3 LCD Monitors In The Front Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC) Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Streaming Audio Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Axle Ratio: TBA 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Wheels: 18 Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum, mini spare Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline, tilt, lumbar), 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down, tilt w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Active Transmission Warm-Up Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (aeb) and Cross Traffic Alert Smart Device Remote Engine Start 69.7 L Fuel Tank SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A... Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.