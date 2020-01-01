Menu
2019 Ford Edge

38,637 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start

2019 Ford Edge

SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

38,637KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6235974
  • Stock #: FA102A
  • VIN: 2FMPK3J95KBB28948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FA102A
  • Mileage 38,637 KM

Vehicle Description

This outstanding example of a 2019 Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start is offered by Ken Knapp Ford. The Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. The look is unmistakably Ford, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Ford Edge SEL | Navigation | Heated Seats | Remote Start will definitely turn heads. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for.

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Air filtration
Cargo Net
Rear Parking Sensors
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Black Bodyside Cladding
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
GVWR: TBA
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Streaming Audio
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Axle Ratio: TBA
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat
Tires: 245/60R18 AS BSW -inc: mini spare
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Autolamp Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 18 Split-Spoke Sparkle Silver-Painted -inc: Aluminum, mini spare
Front Heated Unique Cloth Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline, tilt, lumbar), 6-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down, tilt w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology and active grille shutters
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Active Transmission Warm-Up
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (aeb) and Cross Traffic Alert
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
69.7 L Fuel Tank
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation system, A...
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Windows and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

