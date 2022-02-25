2019 Ford Edge

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

FOB Controls -inc: Windows and Remote Engine Start

Ford Co-Pilot360 - Lane-Keeping Assist Lane Keeping Assist

Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Single-CD/MP3 Capable -inc: 12 speaker B&O premium sound system by Bang & Olufsen (removes standard storage bin in the 2nd row quarter trim), speed-compensated volume, USB media hub and HD Radio

Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters, Active Transmission Warm-Up

Wheels: 19 Nickel-Painted Aluminum -inc: mini spare

Tires: 245/55R19 AS BSW -inc: mini spare

Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline, tilt, lumbar), driver's side memory and manually adjustable head restraints