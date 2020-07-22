Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Escape

6,037 KM

Details Description Features

$27,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

519-776-6447

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Power Lift Gate

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Escape

SEL | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Power Lift Gate

Location

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

519-776-6447

  1. 5400836
  2. 5400836
  3. 5400836
  4. 5400836
  5. 5400836
  6. 5400836
  7. 5400836
  8. 5400836
  9. 5400836
  10. 5400836
  11. 5400836
  12. 5400836
  13. 5400836
  14. 5400836
  15. 5400836
  16. 5400836
  17. 5400836
  18. 5400836
  19. 5400836
  20. 5400836
  21. 5400836
  22. 5400836
  23. 5400836
  24. 5400836
Contact Seller
  • Listing ID: 5400836
  • Stock #: 95768
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD4KUC42066

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing

6,037KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 95768
  • Mileage 6,037 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for visiting another one of Ken Knapp Ford's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2019 Ford Escape SEL | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Power Lift Gate with 6,037km. This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. The quintessential Ford -- This Ford Escape SEL | Heated Seats | Remote Start | Power Lift Gate speaks volumes about its owner, about uncompromising individuality, a passion for driving and standards far above the ordinary. Beautiful color combination with Magnetic exterior over Charcoal Black interior making this the one to own!

Vehicle Features

Compass
Trip Computer
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Analog Display
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Laminated Glass
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
3.51 Axle Ratio
8-Way Driver Seat
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Streaming Audio
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Passenger Seat
Tires: 235/55R17 A/S BSW -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Wheels: 17 Sparkle Silver-Painted Aluminum
Heated ActiveX Material/Salerno Frt Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat (power lumbar and power recline), 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline), 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pocket
Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
59.4 L Fuel Tank
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Note: SYNC AppLink lets you...
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Engine Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ken Knapp Ford Sales

2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 155,397 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 68,424 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 38,239 KM
$18,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

Ken Knapp Ford Sales

390 Talbot St North, Essex, ON N8M 2W4

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-6447

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory