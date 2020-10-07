2019 Ford Escape

Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

3.07 Axle Ratio

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Garage door transmitter

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

ABS and Driveline Traction Control

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

Carpet Floor Trim

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Laminated Glass

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Roof Rack Rails Only

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

KEYPAD

Seats w/Leatherette Back Material

Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

390w Regular Amplifier

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

GVWR: TBD

Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

8-Way Driver Seat

8-Way Passenger Seat

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Advancetrac w/RSC Electronic Stability Control (ESC) And Roll Stability Control (RSC)

Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access

Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Streaming Audio

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 AC Power Outlet

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift

Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology

Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System

Instrument Panel Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage

59.4 L Fuel Tank

Tires: 235/45R19 A/S BSW -inc: mini space-saver spare tire

Wheels: 19 Bright-Machined Aluminum -inc: luster nickel-painted spokes and pockets

Heated Leather Salerno Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seats (fore/aft, up/down, tilt, lumbar, recline), driver seat memory, 4-way manually adjustable front headrests and passenger seat back map pocket

FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access

Smart Device Remote Engine Start

SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 8 LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Note: SYNC AppLink lets you...

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material